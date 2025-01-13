Annual Conference of Eritrean Medical Association

The Eritrean Medical Association held its 26th annual conference on 11 January at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Negasi Leake, President of the association, highlighted that the medical association has over 200 members who play a pivotal role in the country’s healthcare system. He emphasized the members’ responsibility to lead efforts in improving healthcare delivery, advocating for patients, and modernizing medical services to achieve measurable outcomes.

Prof. Negasi also noted that the scientific papers presented at the congress hold great significance for daily medical practice. He encouraged members to actively participate in operational research and contribute to scientific studies of medical importance.

The congress featured research papers addressing key topics, including reducing maternal mortality, combating medicine resistance, livestock owners’ understanding of brucellosis, and malaria resistance, among others.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the research papers and adopted various recommendations. These included expanding the association’s membership, enhancing members’ capacities, establishing a research committee, and creating an information network.

Established over 30 years ago, the Eritrean Medical Association continues to grow, with a membership of more than 200 professionals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.