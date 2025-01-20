Angola’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review

The human rights record of Angola will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time on Thursday, 23 January 2025, in a meeting in Geneva that will be webcast live.

Angola is one of 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session from 20 to 31 January 2025. The first, second and third UPR reviews of Angola took place in February 2010, October 2014, and November 2019, respectively.

The UPR Working Group is comprised of the 47 Member States of the Human Rights Council. However, each of the 193 UN Member States can participate in a country review.

The documents on which the reviews are based are: 1) national report – information provided by the State under review; 2) information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the special procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities; 3) information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations, and civil society groups.

The three reports serving as the basis for the review of Angola on 23 January can be found here.

Location: Room XX, Palais des Nations, Geneva.

Time and date: 14:30 – 18:00, Thursday, 23 January 2025 (GMT+1).

The UPR is a peer review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN Member States have been reviewed thrice. During the fourth UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow up on and highlight recent human rights developments in the country.

The delegation of Angola will be led by Mr. Marcy Claúdio Lopes, Minister of Justice and Human Rights.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs (“troika”) for the review of Angola are France, Ghana, and Kyrgyzstan.

The webcast of the session will be at: https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k14/k14fymd6wq

The list of speakers and all available statements to be delivered during the review of Angola will be posted on the UPR Extranet.

The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to Angola on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, between 15:30 and 18:00 (GMT+1). The State under review may wish to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during its review.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).