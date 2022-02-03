Angolan President and His Role in the Search for an American Family’s Roots

Angola President João Lourenco has made good on his promise to the family believed to be the descendants of two of the first enslaved Africans in America. Vincent Tucker and his sister Wanda Tuckers are the co-founders of The William Tucker 1624 Society. Born to Antoney and Isabella, William is known as the first child of African ancestry born in Virginia. Many of his descendants continue to live in the Hampton Roads area today. Antoney and Isabella are Angolan and believed to have been captured by the British off the Portuguese slave ship known as the San Juan Bautista, and eventually became servants on the plantation of Captain William Tucker and his wife. The siblings previously met President Lourenco at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Lourenco learned more about the Tuckers, their family, and promised to host them in Angola. The siblings founded The William Tucker 1624 Society to conduct research into the life of William Tucker and that of his descendants. Their goal is to tell the story of their ancestors and some other first Africans that arrive in this country by promoting educational programs and activities.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE