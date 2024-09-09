Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2024 to Solidify Angola’s Position as an Emerging Gas Powerhouse

With plans to increase the share of natural gas in its energy matrix to 25% by 2025, Angola is promoting investments in both associated and non-associated gas ventures. Already a major LNG exporter, Angola’s gas market offers lucrative opportunities, particularly across the LPG, gas-to-power and distribution industries.

A panel discussion during the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://apo-opa.co/4dTAlmt) strategic track will share insight into the country’s emerging role as a regional gas hub. Titled Beyond Oil: Angola’s Rise as a Gas Powerhouse, the discussion will explore the country’s shift from an oil- to a gas-driven economy. Speakers from Angola’s national oil company Sonangol; the Gas Exporting Countries Forum; Angola LNG Marketing; finance company EY; and energy major Chevron will discuss gas monetization efforts and opportunities for investors.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place from October 2-3 and with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola’s first non-associated gas project – the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) fields – is on track for first production by 2026 after achieving FID in 2022. Located in the shallow waters offshore Angola, the project features two well-head platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to the country’s sole LNG facility: Angola LNG (ALNG). Historically, ALNG has relied predominantly on associated gas to produce LNG, supporting gas monetization and reducing flaring across the country’s oil operations. With the start of the Q&M fields, the country will be able to boost its LNG export capacity from the current 5.2 million tons per annum.

In tandem to the Q&M fields, Angola is driving other hydrocarbon projects forward (https://apo-opa.co/4d0L0KC), creating opportunities for enhanced feedstock for ALNG. The Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project – which achieved FID in 2021 – is expected to start production at the end of 2024. The project features the development of a platform that ties into the existing Sanha Connection complex and comprises pipelines connecting the Chevron-operated Blocks 0 and 14 to ALNG. The Kaminho Deepwater Development – the first large deepwater project in the Kwanza Basin – achieved FID in 2024. Comprising the Cameia and Golfinho fields, the project will start production in 2028. Additionally, the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development in Block 15/06 is on track for first production in 2026. The project will produce hydrocarbons from the Agogo and Ndungu fields through existing infrastructure.

Beyond existing projects, Angola’s 2023 and 2025 bid rounds create opportunities for future developments that can support the country’s LNG development. On the back of a 12-block tender which concluded in January 2024, Angola is preparing to launch its 2025 bid round – offering 10 blocks for exploration in the Kwanza and Benguela basins – in Q1 of next year. Both rounds aim to accelerate exploration and the development of untapped oil and gas resources.

Stepping into this picture, the AOG 2024 panel discussion will explore strategies for translating heightened LNG capacity into tangible, economic opportunities. Speakers will dive into measures to promote gas monetization, challenges associated with domestic gas uptake and Angola’s path towards becoming a gas hub.

