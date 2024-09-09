Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2024 Downstream Speakers to Detail Projects, Strategic Investment Gaps

As sub-Saharan Africa’s second largest oil producer, Angola is strategically positioned to become a regional hub for petroleum distribution. Over 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity is planned in the country, while cross-border pipeline infrastructure and regional trade systems aim to further consolidate Angola’s regional role.

During the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference&exhibition – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda – speakers from across the Angolan and regional downstream sectors will discuss the country’s project pipeline. Through their participation in panel discussions and roundtables, downstream speakers will provide insight into the strategies underway to position Angola as a regional hub. Insight will also be shared into the challenges associated with intra-African trade and the untapped investment opportunities available across the country.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola anticipates the first phase of the Cabinda refinery to come online by the end of 2024, targeting 30,000 bpd of capacity. Set to be fully operational by 2025, the facility will have a total capacity of 60,000 bpd. Shortly thereafter in 2025, both the Lobito Refinery – set to be the largest in the country once commissioned – and the Soyo refinery will also start production. Lobito will have a capacity of 200,000 bpd while Soyo has a capacity of 100,000 bpd.

As Angola enhances its refining capacity, the country is looking at strengthening intra-African petroleum trade. Organizations such as the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) – the first pan-African organization for the downstream oil sector – offer a platform for improved interaction between African refiners and distributors while facilitating engagement between global investors and African downstream opportunities. Angola’s national oil company Sonangol is a member of ARDA, and during AOG 2024, ARDA’s Chief Executive Secretary Anibor (Ohiole) Kragha will discuss the implications of the country’s refining projects.

As Angola ramps up its refining capacity, local retailers will have a greater role to play in distributing petroleum. Fuel retailer Pumangol, for example, is committed to strengthening fuel security in the country. The company was taken over by Sonangol in 2021, aligning its goals with that of the nation’s. At AOG 2024, Pumangol CEO Ivanilson Machado will share insight into these objectives as well as what the future looks like for Angola’s downstream sector.

Beyond oil, Angola is making great strides towards becoming a hub for LNG. The country’s sole LNG facility, Angola LNG (ALNG), delivered its 400th cargo in 2023 and serves as a driver of gas monetization in the country. While sub-Saharan Africa’s LNG trade infrastructure remains in its infancy stage, the region could greenlight up to 74 million tons of LNG per year by 2030, highlighting significant opportunities for regional trade. During AOG 2024, Tania Silv, CEO of ALNG Marketing, will unpack Angola’s future role as a regional LNG supplier.

Meanwhile, as a specialist consulting company, CITAC supports projects across the African downstream industry. In Angola, the company supports project development by offering a wealth of knowledge to assist clients in unlocking business potential. The company’s services range from training and consultancy to market reports and data analysis, supporting investments and driving industry expansion. Elitsa Georgieva, Executive Director at the CITAC is speaking at the AOG 2024 conference this October. Georgieva is also leading a workshop during the AOG 2024 pre-conference technical program on October 1 on Demand and Supply Trends for Refined Production in Africa.

For more information about the AOG 2024 program, visit https://apo-opa.co/3ZhkKbW.

