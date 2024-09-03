Angola Oil & Gas 2024 Multi-Track Program Secures Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Accreditation

The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference has been granted Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation for its multi-track program. The accreditation provides attendees at both the pre-conference technical program and primary event – taking place on October 2-3 – with the unique opportunity to develop and enhance their professional development points. AOG 2024 event organizer, Energy Capital&Power, is a member of the CPD Certification Service and the AOG accreditation underscores the quality and value of the event as an internationally recognized energy sector forum.

As the country’s premier industry event, AOG 2024 returns to Luanda with an expanded program that provides a strategic platform for dialogue, deals and industry collaboration. This year, the event features a multi-track conference agenda, designed to showcase the most promising opportunities in the sector while addressing emerging challenges and industry trends. Covering three primary tracks while featuring an array of presentations, on-stage interviews, workshops and networking functions, the event targets the entire oil and gas value chain in Angola.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In line with national efforts to Drive Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the theme of this year’s event – the AOG 2024 main conference agenda addresses a number of strategic topics, projects and investment opportunities. The AOG 2024 Leadership Roundtable Track features panel discussions examining synergies and the country’s downstream opportunities, while the Strategic Track will examine Angola’s investment outlook, strategies for enhancing local content and the role of women in the oil and gas industry. The 2024 edition of AOG will also feature a Technical Track, covering innovative solutions to fast-tracking project development and reducing emissions, while enhancing efficiency in transport and logistics.

In addition to panel discussions, on-stage interviews with major operators will provide first-hand insight into projects, investment outlooks and ongoing collaborations. This unique program offers a strategic opportunity for companies, investors and service providers to gain exclusive information on some of the country’s largest oil and gas projects.

Serving as a prelude to the main conference, AOG 2024 will host a pre-conference technical program on October 1. Led by a roster of distinguished industry experts, the pre-conference technical program will feature a series of workshops and technical presentations and is designed to provide in-depth strategic insight into the technical aspects of Angola’s oil and gas industry. This strategic platform will feature presentations on a variety of technical topics from professionals across the oil and gas value chain including engineers, lawyers, service providers, logistics companies, financiers and more. Featured topics include Angola’s onshore prospectivity; opportunities for incremental production; sustaining upstream investment; optimizing infield exploration, and more.

Interested in participating in Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas industry? Or looking at enhancing your professional skills development? Join the AOG 2024 conference today. Visit the full program at https://apo-opa.co/467grBj.

