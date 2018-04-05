Anelisa Mangcu ‘Why Black Excellence Matters’

Question: Black and African history has been distorted and re-written over centuries. What can be done to rectify this and restore lost glory and pride?

Answer: The first step in rectifying African history and the glory and pride of its indigenous people, is to begin to not soften the effects of colonialism. The second step is to acknowledge that Africa and its people did not need saving. Africa had its own forms of commerce, science, art and other measures of civilization before it was faced with European imperialist aggression, diplomatic pressures and military invasions.

Question: Many black successful people in different disciplines aren’t the ideal ‘faces’ there, even to us Africans. Many feel the need to look outside for inspiration when the high-achievers are right in the doorstep. What can be done to change this narrative?

Answer: If you are asking why black people in Africa look outside the continent for inspiration, when we have successful black people in Africa, then my response is that we don’t. We cannot forget that millions of Africans were torn from their homes and deported to the United States of America and Europe and sold as slaves. When we look outside for inspiration, we are simply looking at people who mirror how we look.

Question: Does intersectionality play a role in undermining black excellence, especially to black women?

Answer: I think it’s a framework that takes into account people’s overlapping identities and experiences in order to make sense of the discriminations and complexity of the disadvantages those identity markers may comes with. I am a black female, from a middle class background. My location, where I grew up (New Brighton, Port Elizabeth) versus where I stay now (Gardens, Cape Town) has not changed much of how I understand myself. Undermining excellence in black people, and especially black women continues. I still believe that I have to work 10 times harder to be taken seriously in corporate spaces.

Questions: Brands are always looking for the next big thing and right now African/Black culture is having a moment. What can be done to keep the momentum going and stop relegating African culture to fad especially in the African diaspora?

Answer: It has been wonderful to watch Africans incorporate recognizable pan-African motifs unapologetically in the media. But I wouldn’t call African/Black culture a trend. It has and will always exist. We need to stop fetishizing Africa. We are simply reclaiming a distinctive visual and verbal vocabulary.