Andrii Sybiha met with the Ukrainian diaspora in Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met in the framework of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt with the local Ukrainian community.

The Minister noted the need to unite Ukrainians abroad, to preserve national traditions and culture, and to instill in the younger generation of Ukrainians love for their own country and national identity.

Andrii Sybiha expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainians of Egypt for their organization and active work. He separately emphasized the importance of promoting by diaspora the national interests of our state and strengthening its international reputation by means of public and cultural diplomacy.

The Minister especially welcomed the initiative of community activists to establish in 2022 a Ukrainian Saturday School in Cairo at the Embassy of Ukraine. This school in practice promotes the study of the Ukrainian language, literature and history, and the education of the Ukrainian generation of victory. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also positively noted the activity of similar cultural and educational centers of Ukrainians in other cities of Egypt.

Meeting participants exchanged views on the current state of the Ukrainian-Egyptian relations and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the face of full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The meeting also discussed issues of institutionalization of the presence of the Ukrainian community in Egypt, preservation and support of ties with the historical Motherland, proposals for the popularization of the Ukrainian culture and traditions.

The Minister breafed the community on the priority tasks of Ukraine’s policy regarding Ukrainians abroad and the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this area. He assured of further support for the development of Ukrainian communities and support of their ties with Ukraine.

