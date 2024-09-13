Andrii Sybiha had a telephone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Yusuf Tuggar

By / / APO, Media

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: “I spoke with Yusuf Tuggar and thanked Nigeria for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine remains committed to its important role in maintaining and strengthening Nigeria’s food security.

We discussed the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine based on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula. We count on Nigeria’s participation in these peace efforts. We also exchanged our views ahead of the UNGA High-Level Week”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

