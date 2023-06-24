Anambra Devt: We Must Make Our State Destination Point – Soludo Charges Indigenes

A Town Hall Meeting of Ndi Anambra Resident in Lagos With Governor Soludo.

Soludo Addressing Anambarians at The Town Hall Meeting of Ndi Anambra Resident In Lagos, Thursday,22nd June 2023, at Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

LAGOS, Nigeria, 24 June 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged indigenes of the state living in other parts of the country and abroad to key into his agenda of making the state a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Prof. Soludo gave the charge during his town hall meeting with Ndi Anambra in Lagos on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at the Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

The governor highlighted five major agenda of his administration which include Security, Law and Order; Economic Transformation and Infrastructural Development; education and Youth Skill Acquisition; Governance, and rule of law; and Sustainable Environment towards having a clean, green, planned and sustainable cities, markets and communities. Governor Soludo emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to realize these objectives.

While recalling how the past nationalists from the South East like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara succeeded in creating a sustainable economy in the region in the 60s through investments in agriculture, industry, education and human capital, Governor Soludo said all indigenes of Anambra must work together to make the state a destination point for commercial and industrial development through significant investments in critical sectors.

He said that all irrespective of socio-economic status, must join hands in developing the state.

He cited the State of Israel whose citizens decided to return after the Holocaust and develop their homeland and today the country has been one of the most industrially-advanced one.

“Today, I urge Ndi Anambra to take that resolution and return to join hands in development of the state.

“Every Anambrarian including okada, keke riders, petty traders among others, have something significant to do.

“We must change the narrative; we must change the story for our place to become a point of departure. Part of our mission in Anambra is to make our place to become a departure lounge. We must turn Anambra to become a destination point.

“All of us have something to do in this mission,” the governor admonished.

Soludo Speaking At The Town Hall Meeting With Ndi Anambra Resident In Lagos. Thursday,22nd June 2023, at Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

He pointed out that the people have all it takes to develop the state, but what is lacking is home consciousness and advised that they should begin to build it.

The governor noted that the menace of insecurity had rocked his administration at the inception, but they were able to surmount the challenge through launching operations that made it possible to recover over nine local government areas that have been overrun by criminals. He added that efforts are on top gear through various approaches including activities of armed forces, intelligence, and community vigilante services to ensure that all parts of the state are secured for meaningful development to be in place.

The governor also highlighted other projects in the state such as construction, industrial parks/commercial hubs, roads, real estate development, and renewal of urban areas in line with his vision of creating a prosperous and liveable homeland.

He added that currently, there is an ongoing training of about 20,000 youths on digital skills in collaboration with private partners such as Microsoft Corporation.

Real Estate

With the campaign slogan “Think Home and Bring Home”, the state government rolled out a real estate development scheme that encourages people to invest in housing development, anchored by the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation (ASHDC).

The governor encouraged the people to come and identify with projects which they can invest in, declaring that “Anambra is ready for business.”

He reveals that the state is working on shortening the time it takes to process acquisition of land for investment purposes.

He also assured that through the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), the state is creating enabling business environment for investors.

The town hall meeting with the governor was organised by Ndi Anambra Resident in Lagos.

Barr. Charles Odunukwe, Chairman, giving his opening speech at the townhall meeting with Governor Soludo in Lagos, Thursday,22nd June 2023, at Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

Speaking earlier in his opening remarks, chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Barrister Charles Odunukwe, CEO of Chardon Industries Limited, said the goal of the event tagged “Aku Ruo Ulo”, meaning “think home”, is to encourage the people to come and invest in development projects in the state.

Barr. Odunukwe emphasised that keying into the agenda is not to do the governor a personal favour but for the good of the entire state.

He urged Anambra people and the entire Igbo to realize the need to think home by contributing to make it better.

The event attracted indigenes of the state residing in Lagos including captains of industries. Also, traditional rulers from different parts of the state were in attendance.

Speaking in an interview with Prime Business Africa, His Royal Highness Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, the traditional ruler of Ojoto Kingdom, commended the governor for coming up with the initiative and for efforts so far in ensuring that the state is secured to attract development projects.

Igwe Mbamalu said that with the governor having spoken to the people, he, as a traditional ruler would continue to preach the sermon to his subjects residing in different places to identify with the vision.

“Now that they have had it from the horse’s mouth (the governor), it gives us more convincing power to continue to talk to them to come back and help in developing our communities, that when you do so, you have developed the state,” Mbamalu stated.

He expressed optimism that based on plans on the ground, people who would venture into the project would not be disappointed.

Also, speaking to Prime Business Africa in an interview at the event, traditional ruler of Nanka Kingdom, Igwe Godwin Ogochukwu Ezeilo, said Governor Soludo has always been a man with great visions and ideas and he is optimistic that the governor would realize his goal of making Anambra a reference point for all round development.

He also promised to take the message to his subjects, especially those in the diaspora to see the need to contribute in the development of communities across the state.

