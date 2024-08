From the tastiest places to eat to the chicest spots to lay your head, Vivienne Dovi sets out to explore all that Senegal’s capital, has to offer. Art and creativity are at the heart of Senegal, flowing through generations and embedded in the fabric of the city. Visiting unofficial Biennale exhibitions and activations at places like The Third and Galerie Cécile Fakhoury shows how the capital nurtures and inspires creativity.

