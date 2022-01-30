An Explosion of Senegalese Taste and Culture Taking the Streets of London

Senegalese soul food that warms the heart, doesn’t break the bank and brings people together is the best way to describe Little Baobab. Since 2015, the pop-up restaurant has carved out space in London’s already vibrant food-scene to offer the best of Senegal’s traditional meals in a healthy and affordable package, all to the beat of African musician’s live tunes in the background of the successful pop-up. Speaking of signatures, the dishes most recognized and characterized by the restaurant are the Chicken Yassa, Mafe and Thieboudienne. Being the most popular dishes on the menu, they receive lots of positive feedback no matter where in London, Little Baobab turn up.

