An African Firm whose Proprietary Technology Provides More Safe and Convenient Rides

Already an established player in the transport sector on a global scale, Yango has quickly secured a position on the African continent as one of local leaders. After expanding broadly throughout the CIS, Middle East and Europe, including in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Israel, Finland, and other countries, Yango turned its view in 2018 to Africa, starting with Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Both countries proved to be a great success. Four years later, today Yango is on the ground in Abidjan, Bouake, Accra, Kumasi, Douala, Yaoundé, Dakar, Lusaka, Luanda, Brazzaville, and Kinshasa, and has just started out in Algiers. The service has ambitions to continue developing on the continent and is focused on multiplying that number of cities in the months to come. This seems completely plausible, given the company has increased rides in Africa by 7x annually. One of Yango’s main benefits to the African market is its proprietary technology for more safe and convenient rides. Besides constantly improving its own mapping and routing system and providing passengers with safety features like the option to share routes with trusted contacts, the company is always on the lookout for new experiments and features based on the experiences of people in each country where it operates. These experiments include the Combo (Partage) service class, where users can choose to ride with other users to lower the ride price without sufficiently lengthening the route; the option to make up to 10 stops during a ride to go on errands or shopping around the city; and mototaxis with enhanced safety features (now available in Cameroon).

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER