Amy Jones Releases The Music Video For Her Romantic Release, “I Think I’m In Love”

Amy Jones is no stranger to the South African music industry. With a string of successful hits, she is now back with a new romantic release titled, “I Think I’m In Love”. Inspired by personal experience, Amy wanted to share a piece of her heart but also inspire her fans as she explains, “Love without any doubts, as life is too short not to love and to tell those around you that you love them,”.
Watch the music video for “I Think I’m In Love” here – https://youtu.be/0NCmweeyaps
Her single has already landed on some of the biggest charts in SA and she couldn’t be happier with the feedback so far, “The feeling for me always feels like the very first song I released to radio. I am humbled and beyond thankful to know that my music is being well received and appreciated across SA. When you write a song that’s personal but yet inspiring and others can hear and feel that while listening to the song – that makes my heart happy, as I am all about the music and adding hope where there was none”.
The official music video for “I Think I’m In Love” has been released and when asked what it was like to work on the music video, Amy explained, “Working on the music video was really fun and one awesome experience. It was my very first time working with Moody and it was a great success. We managed to shoot for 7 hours and in 5 different locations. I would gladly shoot it all over again as it was so much fun,”
“Every time I watch the video I can’t help but smile and I hope that it’ll have the same effect on you when you watch it. The song speaks to the heart and I hope that you will feel loved and that you will allow others to love you even more after listening to the song,” Amy shares.
You can expect more from this powerhouse as she promises more music and a possible album in the near future!
Stay up to date with Amy Jones on social media – @amyjones04 on Instagram and Amy Jones on Facebook.