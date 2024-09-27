American chocolate company Hershey and its partners inaugurate three primary schools in Côte d’Ivoire

A collaboration with CNS and the ICI Foundation expands access to education in cocoa-producing communities

James TUROFF, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Hershey, and Mrs. Nassénéba Touré, Minister of Women, Family, and Children, Vice President of the Interministerial Committee for the Fight Against Trafficking, Exploitation, and Child Labor (CIM), representing Mrs. Dominique Ouattara, First Lady of Côte d’Ivoire, at this inauguration ceremony

GLY (Lôh-Djiboua), Côte d’Ivoire, 27 September 2024 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Hershey, a global leader in chocolate and snacks, has inaugurated three public primary schools in Gly, a village in the Lôh-Djiboua region. These projects, which include the construction of a new school and the renovation of two existing schools, were funded by the company as part of a tripartite agreement with the National Committee for Monitoring Actions to Combat Child Labor, Trafficking and Exploitation (CNS), chaired by Mrs. Dominique OUATTARA, First Lady of Côte d’Ivoire, and the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI) Foundation.

A commitment to education and children’s well-being

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. James TUROFF, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Hershey, emphasized the importance of education in the company’s mission: “Supporting children’s education has been central to Hershey’s mission since its founding over 130 years ago. Today, we continue this work by helping to develop the educational system in cocoa-producing communities. We hope that better access to quality education will allow generations of children to thrive and lead productive lives.”

An aerial view of the Gly 3 Dominique Ouattara school

First Lady Dominique OUATTARA, whose commitment to children’s rights and well-being spans nearly three decades, expressed her gratitude for the progress made under the agreement signed a year ago: “Hershey’s investments in these schools reflect our shared commitment to ensuring that our children from rural communities have access to modern facilities that will enable them to have a bright future.” In tribute to the First Lady’s actions on behalf of children, Hershey announced that the school would be named “Gly 3 Dominique Ouattara.”

Highlighting the long-term impact of these projects, Mr. Matthias LANGE, Executive Director of ICI, stated: “These projects demonstrate our unwavering commitment to child protection. The construction or renovation of school buildings, canteens, and teacher housing is essential to reducing barriers to schooling and provides infrastructure that benefits the entire community.”

The inauguration ceremony in Gly was attended by numerous dignitaries such as Her Excellency Mrs. Nassénéba TOURE, Minister of Women, Family and Children and Vice-President of the Interministerial Committee to Combat Trafficking, Exploitation and Child Labor (CIM), representing Mrs. Dominique OUATTARA, First Lady of Côte d’Ivoire and President of CNS, as well as senior local administration officials, traditional chiefs, students, and their parents.

An ambitious program for sustainable impact

The construction and renovation of primary schools in Gly are part of an ambitious school infrastructure construction program funded by Hershey in cocoa-producing regions. This initiative illustrates the company’s commitment to removing barriers to children’s education and improving the lives of families in cocoa-growing communities. The project aligns perfectly with Hershey’s global “Cocoa For Good” strategy and Côte d’Ivoire’s national strategy for sustainable cocoa.

Students from Gly schools equipped with their school kits offered by Hershey

These achievements are part of a broader partnership between Hershey, the Ivorian government, and various non-governmental organizations. In April 2023, Hershey signed an agreement with CNS and ICI to fund the construction of 12 primary schools, totalling 72 classrooms, by 2025 in cocoa-producing communities currently lacking adequate school infrastructure.

The completion of the three schools in Gly marks a crucial step in Hershey’s commitment to improving children’s well-being and shaping a more equitable future in the cocoa industry. These new infrastructures complement Hershey’s ongoing efforts in Côte d’Ivoire, including its “Income Accelerator” program aimed at increasing cocoa farmers’ incomes, as well as environmental preservation initiatives, particularly in the Mabi-Yaya nature reserve in the southeast of the country.

About The Hershey Company:

The Hershey Company is a leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey employs more than 20,000 people in the United States and worldwide, who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brands in approximately 80 countries, including iconic brand names like Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, as well as salty snacks such as SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

For 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly and ethically. The candy and snack maker’s founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

For more information: www.thehersheycompany.com

