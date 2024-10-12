Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met with Liberian Minister of Agriculture Nuetah

On October 8, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Dr. J.Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on implementing the strategic consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state of China and Liberia, promoting the China-Liberia strategic partnership, and especially on practical cooperation in agriculture between the two countries.

