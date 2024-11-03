Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met with Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority Julius Dennis

On October 31st, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Mr. Julius Dennis, Jr., Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority.

Ambassador Yin briefed the outcomes of Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and meetings between the two heads of state, expressing China’s willingness to strengthen cooperation in the field of civil aviation to facilitate national development agenda of Liberia.

Dennis expressed his gratitude for China’s support to Liberia, wishing to further cement cooperation with China in order to promote the development of Liberia’s civil aviation industry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.