Ambassador Tremont Launches 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Zimbabwe

Ambassador Tremont launched the 2024 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) on August 26. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tremont congratulated the succeeding applicants, ‘I am thrilled to see so many courageous and inspiring women from across the country…. I say you are courageous because starting a business is scary and full of uncertainty and challenges. You are also inspiring because you looked around and wanted to make a better life for yourself, your family, and your community with your talents and ideas.’

AWE is a global entrepreneurial empowerment program that supports women with the knowledge, networks, and access required to launch or scale successful businesses. They use the online program, DreamBuilder, developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in combination with local expertise. This years’ program includes 100 women from across Zimbabwe with groups meeting in Harare, Mutare, and Bulawayo. The program includes in person and online sessions, site visits, mentorship, and engagement with AWE alumnae. CABS bank, a subsidiary of Old Mutual has also partnered with the U.S. Embassy in implementing the program.

Learn more about AWE and other exchange opportunities.

