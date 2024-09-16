Ambassador of Belarus V.Bril meets the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria

On September 13, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of interaction and prospective areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Nigeria in various areas, the development of the legal framework, as well as issues related to the development of possible visits at the highest and high levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.