Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev meets the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt

On October 27, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for European Affairs, Wael Hamed.

The Parties confirmed their readiness to cooperate in priority areas of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation, in particular in the areas of politics, trade, industry and agriculture, as well as discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for the short term period and emphasized the importance of maintaining high dynamics of contacts at various levels.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to issues of regional agenda; the similarity of positions on the need for peaceful settlement of conflicts using political and diplomatic instruments was emphasized.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.