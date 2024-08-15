Ambassador of Belarus S.Terentiev meets the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt

On 15 August 2024, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, Alaa Farouk.

The parties discussed prospects for increasing bilateral trade in agricultural products, including supplies of Belarusian fodder to Egypt with the subsequent establishment of a fodder hub, as well as cooperation in mechanisation of the agricultural sector.

The parties discussed issues related to the preparation of the next meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian working group on cooperation in agriculture.

The parties confirmed the agreements on ensuring unimpeded access of Belarusian dairy products to the Egyptian market.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.