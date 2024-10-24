Ambassador of Belarus P.Vzyatkin held a number of working meetings in Tanzania

By / / APO, Media

On October 24, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kenya and United Republic of Tanzania non-resident,  Pavel Vzyatkin, met with the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa. 

The Prime Minister conveyed warm greetings to the leadership of Belarus.

The parties outlined concrete steps to intensify co-operation in priority areas.

The day before, Pavel Vzyatkin met with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministries of Agriculture and Mineral Resources of Tanzania.  

The issues of forming a legal basis for the development of contacts between business circles, as well as holding B2B events were discussed during the Ambassador’s talks at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tanzania. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

