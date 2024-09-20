Ambassador Han Jing Meets with Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa, Minister of Central Province of Zambia

On 19 September 2024, Ambassador Han Jing met with Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa, Minister of Central Province of Zambia.

Ambassador Han said that during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping announced ten partnership actions that China would take with Africa to advance modernization in the next three years, which provided broad opportunities for deepening China-Zambia cooperation. Under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State, China-Zambia relations have reached a new level. It was hoped that the two countries take the opportunity of the establishment of sister province relationship between Jiangxi Province and Central Province to further promote cooperation in various fields within the framework of FOCAC.

Minister Nkurukusa said that Zambia and China have enjoyed a profound traditional friendship and thanked China for its long-term support for Zambia. Central Province has huge potential for development in agriculture, mining and tourism. The Zambia-Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone has been successfully operating since last year. Chinese companies are welcome to invest and start businesses in Central Province.

Minister Nkurukusa handed over to Ambassador Han the signed text of Agreement on the Establishment of Sister Province Relationship between Central Province of the Republic of Zambia and Jiangxi Province of the People’s Republic of China.

