Ambassador Han Jing Attends the Roundtable Meeting on the 2024 Beijing Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)

On 18 October 2024, Ambassador Han Jing attended the roundtable meeting on Assessing the Opportunities Presented by the FOCAC Summit for the Enhancement of China-Zambia Relations held by the International Relations Association of Zambia (IRAZ) and delivered a keynote speech. Ms. Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and representatives from think tanks, universities, media houses and non-government organizations were present.

Ambassador Han said that during the FOCAC summit, President Xi Jinping announced the “Ten Partnership Initiatives” for China and Africa to jointly promote modernization in the next three years, which injected new impetus into the China-Africa cooperation and the modernization of the Global South. Ambassador Han elaborated on the bright prospects of China and Zambia jointly implementing the “Ten Partnership Initiatives” and achieving modernization from five aspects, including industrialization, trade opportunities, green development, innovation and people’s well-being.

Permanent Secretary Gundersen said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, Zambia and China have always respected and trusted each other and worked together for common development. She thanked China for its long-term support for Zambia’s economic and social development, and said that the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership last September and the FOCAC Summit this September have provided opportunities for the two countries to further deepen cooperation. Zambia stands ready to work with China to implement the “Ten Partnership Initiatives” to achieve national development and benefit the two peoples.

In the panel discussions, the participants had in-depth exchange of views on topics such as investment and trade, agriculture, infrastructure, capacity building, public diplomacy, governance, youth engagement, global governance and the 60 years diplomatic relations between China and Zambia. Ambassador Han and Permanent Secretary Gundersen answered questions on key areas of China-Zambia cooperation and the current state and future of the bilateral relations.

