Ambassador Han Jing Attends Job Exposition of Confucius Institute at University of Zambia (UNZA)

On October 23, Ambassador Han Jing attended the job exposition hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia and organized by the Association of Chinese Corporations in Zambia, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, and the Zambia Chinese Association, with the attendance of Mr. Joel Kamoko, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education of Zambia, the Vice-chancellor of the University of Zambia, as well as local Chinese communities and representatives of Chinese businesses.

Ambassador Han highlighted that the year of 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia. President Hichilema successfully attended the 2024 Beijing Summit of FOCAC at the invitation of President Xi Jinping in September. The Summit emphasized enhancing exchanges and cooperation between young people and the next generation to promote high-quality and full employment, providing new opportunities for deepening human resource cooperation between China and Zambia. In recent years, Chinese language education has flourished in Zambia, becoming a shining example of cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries. Youth represent the future of China-Zambia cooperation. Through learning Chinese, they not only broaden their employment opportunities but also build bridges for cultural exchange between the two nations. He wished the young people success in realizing their dreams through hard work.

Permanent Secretary Kamoko expressed his gratitude to the Chinese side for organizing the job exposition, which provided an important platform for Zambian youth to seek job opportunities and career development. He noted that the traditional friendship between Zambia and China has grown stronger in recent years, with increasing cooperation between the two countries. More and more Chinese businesses are investing in Zambia, injecting strong momentum into the local economy and creating a large number of jobs. The Zambian side is willing to continue learning from China’s advanced development experience, working together to support youth development and promote economic growth. He encouraged Zambian students to seize the opportunities presented by the job exposition to find ideal jobs, contribute to the development of Zambia, and enhance the friendly cooperation between Zambia and China.

At the job exposition, over 100 Chinese businesses in Zambia, from sectors such as mining, infrastructure, machinery, logistics, trade, and healthcare, offered more than 1,200 job positions. In a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere, graduates from 15 higher education institutions, including the University of Zambia, participated in the event.

