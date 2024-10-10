AMAN Union Partners with RISC Institute DMCC to Enhance Insurance Expertise Across AMAN Union Members

AMAN Union, the leading professional forum for commercial and non-commercial risk insurers and reinsurers in member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has signed a Corporate Training Services Agreement with RISC Institute DMCC, a renowned training institution specializing in talent development for the insurance, risk management, personal finance sectors, based in the United Arab Emirates and operating regionally. This collaboration is set to deliver professional training to the staff of AMAN Union members, aimed at advancing their capabilities in the insurance sector.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Secretary-General of AMAN Union, and Mr. Silvan A. Said, Managing Director of RISC Institute DMCC.

The training initiative includes comprehensive courses for insurance professionals, with a particular focus on preparing candidates to achieve the globally recognized Certificate in Insurance (Cert. CII™), awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). This core qualification equips insurance professionals with essential knowledge across all sectors of the insurance industry, enhancing their expertise and confidence in critical disciplines. The Cert. CII™ serves as a foundation for further specialized studies, allowing professionals to tailor their learning according to their career ambitions and the needs of their respective organizations.

In addition to the Cert. CII™ program, the collaboration will offer high-level workshops designed for senior professionals, focusing on key areas such as Governance, Risk, and Compliance. These workshops aim to enhance leadership skills and strategic understanding, helping senior professionals navigate complex challenges within the insurance industry.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Secretary-General of AMAN Union, stated: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with RISC Institute DMCC. The insurance sector plays a critical role in driving economic stability and development across OIC member countries, and it is essential that our members have access to world-class training and certification. This initiative will empower our professionals with the skills and qualifications needed to excel in their roles and contribute to the continued growth of the insurance sector across the region.”

On his part, Mr. Silvan Said stated “This partnership is another milestone in our mission to provide the learning opportunities and professional development for people working in the insurance, risk management and personal finance sectors. These sectors are among the most dynamic and rapidly growing industries globally. We are grateful to AMAN Union for choosing us as their partner for training and human resources development and we are committed to providing the excellent quality training that our institute is renowned for, and to provide the best opportunity for success to the trainees who choose to follow the programmes.”

This agreement marks a significant step forward in AMAN Union’s commitment to fostering professional excellence and capacity-building among its members. By collaborating with leading training institutions like RISC Institute DMCC, AMAN Union aims to strengthen the insurance industry across OIC countries, ensuring that it remains resilient, competitive, and equipped to meet the evolving demands of global markets.

For more information about the training programs and AMAN Union’s initiatives, please visit www.AMANUnion.net.

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN UNION is a professional forum assembling Commercial&Non-commercial Risks Insurers&Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment&Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN). The Aman Union was established on October 28 2009, following a bilateral agreement between DHAMAN and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join efforts to establish a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries.

About RISC Institute:

RISC Institute DMCC is a talent development company specializing in providing learning solutions for the insurance, risk management and personal finance industries.

Established in 2015 and based in the UAE, RISC Institutes has been providing in-class workshops, blended learning courses, and e-Learning to audiences across the Middle East, North and East Africa and Eastern Europe. For more information about the RISC Institute, please visit www.RISCInstitute.com