Amadou & Mariam Forever

Amadou & Mariam are beloved members of African music’s old guard, having entertained audiences for the past 35 years with their unique take on Afro-blues. Heavily influenced by their Malian heritage, they have produced chart-topping records for decades and have been an inspiration to millions. Their 1999 album Sou Ni Tilé sold 100,000 copies. In 2005, their album Dimanche à Bamako won the French Victoire de la Musique prize for Best World Music Album of the year and the BBC Radio 3 Award for Africa. It also went platinum in France after selling over 300,000 copies. The duo have performed with U2, Coldplay, Blur and many others.
