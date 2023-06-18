Ama Ata Aidoo, Groundbreaking Ghanaian Writer, Dies at 81

Hailed as a major voice of post-colonial Africa, Ghanaian writer, Ama Ata Aidoo, died this past week at the age of 81. A novelist, playwright, and prominent activist, she addressed societal issues, particularly the struggles of African women under colonial rule, and her books became staples in West African schools. The use of oral traditions also allowed Aidoo to give a voice to women, in a context where female writers have been marginalised, while the concentration on dialogue, rather than exterior description, places the emphasis on women’s subjectivities, emotions and thoughts, rather than their appearance.

THE NEW YORK TIMES