There have been twenty FIFA World Cup winning teams since 1930.

Do you know which teams have won the most world cup titles?

Take a look at all of the winners:

Brazil have won the most with five, closely followed by Italy and Germany/West Germany on four. Uruguay and Argentina have both won it twice, and England, France and Spain have all won it the one time.

Who do you think will win in Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament?