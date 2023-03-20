Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation

President Cyril Ramaphosa set to give keynote address at the localisation dinner.

Ministers Patel and Ndabeni-Abrahams to give keynote addresses on 27th and 28th respectively.

It’s all systems go for Proudly SA’s flagship event, the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo. The #BuyLocalSummit2023 shines the spotlight on sectors that carry an impact on the economy and job creation. The two-day conversance will take place on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th of March 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre offering an informative, jam-packed programme under the theme ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation’.

The conference will zoom into labour-intensive sectors such as the furniture, agro-processing, automotive, creative, eventing, FMCG, clothing, textile, footwear and leather (CTFL) industries, to name a few. Through these industries, the #BuyLocalSummit2023 aims to create a platform that highlights the true effects these industries have on job creation and on boosting the economy, as well as alleviating poverty for a lot of households.

The Expo provides a myriad of offerings that speak to the holistic value chain in the journey to eradicate unemployment and improve livelihoods. In addition to this, during the first day of the information exchange programme, visitors will be furnished with insightful, informative, and engaging panel discussions.

The ongoing electricity crisis will be the focus for seasoned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs on Day one, as a facilitator of the panel discussion aimed at unpacking the country’s energy status quo as well as the localisation and industrialisation opportunities that exist in the Renewable Energy industry. The panel will include representatives from the IDC, InvestSA, Actom, Sakisa, ABSA and TIPS, and aims to bring out feasible solutions to the crisis that can also create jobs within the country.

In addition to the electricity crisis session, economist Dr Iraj Abedian will facilitate a localisation panel discussion that will feature NEDLAC’s overall convenor for civil society, Thulani Tshefutha, as well as organised labour represented by national office bearers of the major federations in the country.

The Sugar Masterplan will be represented by Nestlé ESAR, SA Canegrowers, and Coca-Cola Beverages, culinary and pastry chef Kelvin Joel in a conversation on Driving Localisation in Sugar Industry.

Day 2 offers a discussion focusing on the ever-growing e-commerce space, getting into the psyche of the consumers who prefer the convenience of getting products delivered to them with minimal human interaction. This panel will feature representation from Zulzi, One Day Only, Bizmed and Makro Market place.

South Africa’s events industry has one of the biggest jobs value chains in the country, accounting for approximately 9% of total output, employment and GDP according to MYGGSA. Proudly SA’s chief marketing officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi will facilitate a panel that expands on the Meeting, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions, and Events (MICE) industry. In this panel will be representatives from key stakeholders in the event industry including the DStv Delicious Festival, the Joy of Jazz, RiSA, Makhelwane Festival and Back to the City.

Furthermore, the Expo floor will be abuzz with activity and will have over 200 homegrown brands showcasing their craft throughout the two days. For the budding and established entrepreneur, the Business Solutions Hub will be available and will feature entities essential to business development, offering regulation adherence as well as both financial and non-financial development programmes. The Fashion Busy Corner will display some of the best quality local fashion the country has to offer, with showcases from Biji La Maison, Chepa Streetwear, Ledikana, Rubicon to name a few.

A new addition to the Buy Local Summit & Expo, is the Localisation dinner presented by South Africa’s first citizen, President Cyril Ramaphosa. The closed-off Presidential dinner will address CEO’s and Captains of industry who will report on their localisation commitments and pledge further commitments to increasing the levels of localisation within their companies’ procurement processes.

Premier of the host province, Panyaza Lesufi will give the welcoming address and the Department of Trade, Industry & Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, as well as the Department of Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will give keynote addresses on Days 1 and 2 respectively.

Proudly South African would like to thank all partners of the 2023 Buy Local Summit & Expo. These are ABSA, Sasol, Aspen, Sizwe IT, Southern Sun, GCIS, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, SA Breweries, the dtic, Brand South Africa and Trade and Industry KZN (TiKZN).

Full programme and day visitor registration available here: www.buylocalsummit.co.za