All Road Leads To Kigali For Africa Tech Forum 2024

Eventhive, a global B2B event servicing company, will host the second edition of its annual African-focused tech event – Africa Tech Forum – in Kigali on November 21st 2024 at the Kigali Convention Center to facilitate conversations towards shaping the future of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Africa Tech Forum will unite the entirety of Africa’s tech market, highlighting the important role the industry plays, exploring available opportunities in the market, discussing some of the challenges facing the industry whilst defining the future of the ecosystem. The event will feature pre-event networking mixer, panel sessions, keynote addresses, fireside chats, brand presentations, masterclass amongst others.

Africa Tech Forum will gather industry leaders from startup, fintech, e-commerce, cloud & IoT, digital payments and banking, AI, Talent & workforce, climate tech, crypto, De-fi, & web3, insur-tech, government agencies and other service providers looking to leverage the platform to demonstrate their products and innovations in the industry. Also, entrepreneurs looking to showcase their company’s products and offering to the Africa tech ecosystem.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jamiu Ijaodola, CEO and founder of Eventhive, said “As technology continues to grow across Africa, Africa Tech Forum provides a veritable meeting place for startups, regulators, investors, enthusiasts, disruptors and everyone working across various layers of Africa’s tech ecosystem”.

Beyond the conversations and networking, the event provides a platform for companies working in the tech value chain, to showcase their solutions, through available exhibition opportunities at the event.

For more information about the event or to discuss partnership opportunities, please visit https://atf.eventhive.ng.