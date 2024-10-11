All-Female Investors Panel At AfA@11 Supported By Rivia

Kanini Mutooni – Regional Managing Director at DRK Founda4on has convened Mobola da-Silva – Partner at Capria Ventures, Amma Lartey – Chief Execu4ve Office of Impact Inves4ng Ghana, Polo Leteka – Founder and CEO of IDF Capital and Laura Davis – Managing Partner at Renew Capital to cons4tute the All-female investors panel aka “The Queens of AFA@11” for the 11th Angel Fair Africa from November 7th to 8th in Nairobi, Kenya.

Women remain underrepresented in both the investor and investee landscape with women led businesses oWen struggling to secure funding due to persistent gender biases, and a lack of access to networks that are cri4cal in the investment process. Since 2016 Angel Fair Africa has been empowering women investors and investees by crea4ng the pla\orm to showcase their agency. Research has shown that companies with higher gender diversity outperform

their peers in terms of innova4ve problem-solving and financial performance.

Rivia is proud to partner with the 11th Angel Fair Africa event in suppor4ng the all-female investors panel discussion on inves4ng in Africa, aimed at promo4ng gender diversity and inclusion in the investment landscape. The Angel Fair Africa event, scheduled for 7th and 8th November 2024, will bring together leading women investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to discuss the crucial role women play in doing deals and shaping Africa’s socio economic development.

Commen4ng on the partnership, Isidore Kpotufe, Chief Execu4ve at Rivia said, ”Women bring par4cularly unique perspec4ves, especially when addressing community-based challenges in healthcare, educa4on, and environmental sustainability. Closing the gender gap in investment will accelerate progress in these areas, benefi4ng the con4nent’s overall socio-economic development.”

This support aligns with Rivia’s broader goals of promo4ng gender equality, fostering innova4on, and suppor4ng impac\ul development while crea4ng more robust, equitable, and sustainable economic growth in Africa.