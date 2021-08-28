Algiers Will Not Be Doing Business with Rabat Anymore

Top 10 News / August 28, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Algeria has announced it will not renew a gas-supply agreement with Morocco days after severing diplomatic relations with its North African neighbour. Rabat is currently taking 900,000 cubic metres per year of Algerian natural gas from the Maghreb-Europe pipeline, which runs from Algeria to Spain and Portugal through Moroccan territories. The contract with Morocco expires in October. In a meeting with the Spanish ambassador, Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said Spain’s gas would be provided in future via an alternative pipeline called Medgaz, which connects from Beni Saf in Algeria to Almeria in Spain without going through Morocco. It has capacity of eight billion cubic metres a year, which can be increased, according to Mr Arkab. On Tuesday, Algeria cut ties with Morocco, accusing Rabat of “hostile actions” for backing Tizi Ouzou separatists. Morocco has dismissed the accusations as “absurd”. The two countries have long had a fractious relationship – especially over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

SOURCE: BBC

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here