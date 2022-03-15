Algiers Makes Bold Decisions To Save Food

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has banned the export of foodstuffs that the country imports, the state news agency has said. The commodities include sugar, oil, pasta, semolina and wheat derivatives. A source is quoted by the agency as saying that the president called it economic sabotage to sell commodities that the country does not produce locally. The president’s decision also bans importation of frozen meat products. President Tebboune made the announcement after listening to a presentation by trade and agriculture ministers on the availability for food staples. He did not give any reason for the ban but it comes amid fears of a sharp increase in the global prices of basic foods such as wheat because of the conflict in Ukraine, which is one of the world’s biggest exporters. Algeria imports most of its foodstuff. There have been protests in the past over increase in food prices in the country. Last week, Egypt banned the export of wheat, flour, pasta and pulses for three months. It is one of the largest importers of Ukrainian wheat.
SOURCE: BBC