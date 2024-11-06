Algerian Olympic Committee Denounces Smear Campaign Targeting Boxer Imane Khelif

The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) has strongly condemned recent unverified leaks of boxer Imane Khelif’s medical records, calling them “baseless attacks” aimed at discrediting the Olympic gold medalist. An alleged medical report, widely circulated online, claims Khelif has XY chromosomes and internal testes and lacks a uterus. However, the COA denounced these claims as unfounded attempts to destabilize an athlete who has brought international honor to Algeria. Dr. Jacques Young, reportedly linked to the leak, implied his name was being used to promote anti-trans narratives. Likewise, the hospital associated with the alleged report has refused to confirm its authenticity, citing medical confidentiality. The International Olympic Committee also wouldn’t comment on the documents, citing their unverified nature. Meanwhile, Khelif, who identifies as female, is reportedly preparing legal action in response to the defamatory reports.



SOURCE: DW