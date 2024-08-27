Algeria: Mr Attaf, Tunisian counterpart hold phone talks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf held Monday phone talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Nafti, to congratulate him on his appointment as Tunisia’s Foreign Minister, wishing him success in the accomplishment of his noble missions.

Attaf said he wished to work in close collaboration with his brother, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, on bilateral and multilateral issues to implement the instructions of the leaders of the two brotherly countries, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and President Kais Saied.

The two FMs agreed to meet as soon as possible under efforts to boost the exceptional momentum marking the Algeria-Tunisia relations in various fields, and strengthen them further.

