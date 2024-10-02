Algeria: Mr. Attaf holds talks in New York with United Nations (UN) Secretary General

By / / APO, Media

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, held, in New York, talks with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

In this respect, the minister reaffirmed Algeria’s support to the Secretary General’s efforts in defending the principles of the UN Charter in service of peace and global development causes.

The meeting was an opportunity to examine main topical issues at the international level, notably the developments of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and its extension to Lebanon and the rest of the Middle East.

The two parties exchanged views on the developments of the regional situation, especially the decolonization of Western Sahara issue.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

