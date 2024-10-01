Algeria Introduces Visa Requirements for Moroccan Visitors

Algeria has reintroduced visa requirements for Moroccan passport holders, citing concerns over “destabilization actions,” including human and drug trafficking, espionage, and the presence of “Zionist agents.” Both countries lifted visa requirements some 20 years ago. This move marks a significant escalation in the already strained relations between Algeria and Morocco, which severed diplomatic ties in 2021. Algeria continued to waive visa requirements despite that event because it wanted to uphold the “values of solidarity” between two brother peoples. The dispute stems primarily from Morocco’s stance on Western Sahara, which it sees as its territory. However, Algeria supports the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the Sahrawi people who call the region home. The region remains a contentious issue, with the United Nations still recognizing Spain as the colonial administrative power for the region and advocating for a referendum to determine the territory’s fate. Meanwhile, Morocco has gained support from various countries, including Spain and the US.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

