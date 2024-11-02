Akufo-Addo Constructs Unprecendented Road Coverage in Bono East Region

The freshly minted Bono East region now has over 547 kilometres of new road infrastructure solely constructed under the Akufo-Addo Bawumia administration.

Clearly signifying a massive leap from the meagre 46 kilometres constructed throughout the eight-year tenure of the Mills-Mahama government between 2009 and 2016.

Speaking during the President’s two-day tour of the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions, Minister of Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Hon. Asenso Boakye, said though the Bono East had the least number of good roads across the country, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has worked to massively improve the total road infrastructure in the area.

The region, according to the Minister has a total of 7,227 kilometres of demarcated roads made up of 956 kilometres of Trunk roads, 3000 kilometres of Feeder Roads, and 3100 kilomatres of Urban Roads.

As at June 2024, President Akufo-Addo has superintended the construction of 547 kilometres of road infrastructure in the Bono East region.

“By simply summing up the total number of roads constructed by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, it is not surprising that, all over the country, the President has been named “Nana Oyiakwan” , to wit, King of Ghana’s road infrastructure.”

Roads constructed within the Bono East region, include the 22km Komfokrom to Dogo Akura, the 66km Atebubu to Amantin road and the 34 km Abease to Zabrama road.

Others include the construction of the 6km Atebubu town roads, the 5km Prang town roads as well as the graveling and rehabilitation of the 390 kilometres of Feeder roads across the Bono East region.

He also announced the ongoing works being undertaken in the region to include the 103-kilometre Prang to Kintampo road, the 35km Atebubu to Kwame Danso stretch, the Asueye to Buoyem road, Kadjeji to River Bank, Krobo to Agosa road and Busunya town roads.

The Nkoranza town roads and ten additional town roads in the regional capital of Techiman are currently almost through with procurement modalities.

The District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), has also contributed to the maintenance of inter-community roads connecting villages, hamlets and farmlands together.

