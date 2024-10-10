AJet expands network with new routes to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, connecting key destinations

AJet (www.AJet.com), Türkiye’s fast-growing airline, has announced the launch of new routes to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, continuing its network expansion. Beginning October 1, 2024, AJet offers flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, as well as flights to the Egyptian resort cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

In contrast to its parent Turkish Airlines, AJet focuses on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel, connecting popular tourist and commercial hubs with efficiency and reliability. By serving strategic destinations with fewer overheads, AJet provides a straightforward travel experience for cost-conscious passengers.

Positioning Türkiye as a hub serving important touristic and religious destinations

Kerem Sarp, General Manager of AJet, emphasized the airline’s value proposition: “We’re proud to offer affordable travel while expanding our presence in key regions. These new routes will connect Türkiye to important destinations, providing both business and leisure travelers with greater flexibility and access.”

Flights to Jeddah began on October 1, with services to Riyadh, Medina, and Dammam starting the next day. These routes not only reinforce Türkiye’s close cultural and commercial ties with Saudi Arabia but also facilitate travel for religious purposes, with convenient access to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Connecting 95 destinations across 32 countries

In Egypt, just two months after the launch of flights to Cairo, AJet expanded its network with 5 weekly flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada starting from October 1, 2024. These routes are expected to cater to European and Turkish tourists heading to Egypt’s popular Red Sea resorts, providing a budget-friendly option to visit these highly sought-after destinations.

With these additions, AJet now connects 95 destinations across 32 countries, continuing its rapid growth. The airline operates with a modern and lean fleet, focused on providing safe and comfortable travel. Unlike its parent company, AJet’s operations are tailored to passengers seeking efficient, affordable air travel without sacrificing quality.

As a digital airline, AJet simplifies the travel process with user-friendly booking systems and fast check-in procedures, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience from start to finish.

About AJet:

AJet is a brand of Turkish Airlines, designed to offer high-quality, low-cost air travel. It offers its passengers a safe and comfortable flight experience. With a young and modern, fuel-efficient fleet, AJet connects 95 destinations across 32 countries. The airline is focused on delivering a streamlined travel experience at competitive prices.

For the latest news and more information about AJet, you can visit www.AJet.com