Africa Innovation Summit II

AIS welcomes Development Bank of Southern Africa as a sponsor

The Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) is delighted to announce and welcome the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as a sponsor. AIS acknowledges the DBSA’s commitment to Africa and this important initiative to promote and support a new framework for innovation on the continent. The Africa Innovation Summit will take place from 6 to 8 June 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency President Paul Kagame and Pedro Pires (ex-President of Cabo Verde). This is the second AIS, following the first highly successful Summit that took place in Praia, Cabo Verde.

The AIS serves as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and a catalyst for coalition and action towards building robust innovation ecosystems in Africa. AIS 2018 will focus on innovation as a tool to address Africa’s pressing challenges, such as health, water and sanitation, food security, governance and energy. The AIS II will include the main Summit in Kigali; a series of special and side events, as well as an Exhibition of up to 50 African innovations (in agriculture, healthcare, energy, water and governance).

The DBSA is a leading development finance institution, established in 1983, working across the African continent, to promote economic and social development, growth and regional integration through infrastructure finance and development. The DBSA plays a catalytic role in delivering infrastructure in the energy, transport, water and telecommunications sectors, also operating across the infrastructure value chain from planning, preparation, and financing to implementation, delivery and maintenance.

AIS is proud to partner with the DBSA in the shared goals of supporting economic growth through investment in economic infrastructure for improved quality of life for all.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit (AIS II).