Airbnb Reveals the Top 10 Trending Destinations in Africa

Top 10 News / May 30, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Cotonou, the vibrant capital of Benin, tops the list of spectacular destinations in Africa. Guests on Airbnb are also set to embrace Salazie on the island of Réunion, a spot best known for its volcanic landscape and hiking trails. And of course, Morocco continues to be a popular destination for guests, with three out of 10 places on the list located there, as guests look beyond Marrakesh for stays off the beaten path. Airbnb’s top 10 trending destinations in Africa for 2022 include: Cotonou, Benin; Kinshasa, Congo; Agadir, Morocco; Taghazout, Morocco; Salazie, Réunion Island; Kenitra, Morocco; Dahab, Egypt; Vaal Marina, South Africa; Stellenbosch, South Africa; and Hurghada, Egypt.
 
SOURCE: IOL

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here