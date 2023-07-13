Air Travel in Khartoum Remains Closed

The Sudanese civil aviation authority has extended the closure of Sudan’s airspace until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities. This exception aims to ensure that essential supplies reach those in need and facilitate the safe evacuation of individuals affected by the conflict. Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

SOURCE:AFRICA NEWS