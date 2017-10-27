Now in its 3rd year, the Aid & Development Africa Summit returns to Nairobi, Kenya on 27-28 February 2018, once again uniting 300+ humanitarian and development leaders, decision makers and advisors committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region.

Taking place at the Safari Park Hotel, the Aid & Development Africa Summit presents an opportunity to explore best practice, policy and project updates, innovation and partnerships in humanitarian logistics, health & WASH, emergency communication, shelter, disaster resilience, financial inclusion and use of mobile technology for development programmes in Africa.

Participants will gain first hand insights from development banks, donors and government agencies into their financing priorities and funding guidelines as well as benefit from networking opportunities.

The Summit agenda includes keynote presentations, interactive sessions, themed roundtables, speaker panels, Innovator of the Year Award and an evening drinks reception to engage with decision makers and key stakeholders in Africa’s aid and development sectors.

The Aid & Development Africa Summitadvocates for cross-sector approach through inclusive, effective collaboration and coordination between national and international NGOs, government and UN agencies, Red Cross, donors, investors, development banks and the private sector.

“The summit was well organised, it was beneficial and provided me with knowledge and insight on issues ranging from ICT, agriculture health, disaster preparedness, irrigation etc, all which are part of my job in the office” – Asanterabi C. Sangenoi, Prime Minister’s Office Tanzania

Save the date and reserve your place here to be part of the most influential aid and development conference in Africa.

For more information about Aid & Development Africa Summit, please visit http://www.africa.aidforum.org or get in touch with Alina O’Keeffe, Head of Marketing, Aid & international Development Forum (AIDF) at marketing@aidforum.org