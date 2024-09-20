AI Projected to Add $30 Billion to Africa’s Economy Within a Decade

A report by Public First has revealed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could contribute over $30 billion to Africa’s economy in the next 10 years. According to the report, AI’s vast application across multiple sectors, including healthcare and agriculture, could spur economic growth and resolve critical challenges across the continent. For instance, the technology could boost healthcare outcomes through more accurate diagnostics and better treatment options. The report, commissioned by Google, also highlighted a surge in internet connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa, expected to bring over half of the region’s population online. It stated that the surge in connectivity, alongside the increasing adoption of digital tools, will drive further economic opportunities for the continent’s inhabitants. To fully leverage the potential of AI, as well as that of other emerging digital technologies, the report recommended that African governments prioritize cloud-first policies, digital infrastructure, and AI education.



SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS

