AI Helps Chart African Cities

An especially powerful category of data, known as geospatial information (data) tool also known as location data, contains location information. It uses artificial intelligence and aerial or satellite to enable information about cities to be linked together based on its shared location component, enabling effective decision-making at a local and national level. Leading organisations Ordnance Survey (OS), the International Growth Centre (IGC) and the Commonwealth Association of Architects (CAA) are responding to the challenges associated with urban growth and the availability of accurate and up-to-date data for creating well-planned and managed cities by piloting the creation of an automated digital base map of Lusaka, Zambia. Using aerial imagery provided by the Zambia Survey Department in the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, OS has utilised its advanced automated process to generate a new base map using artificial intelligence across 420km2 of Lusaka. This innovative technique is a quick, accurate, and cost-effective way to create a detailed digital map with a wide range of applications, including the design and management of critical infrastructure services, land use planning, transportation planning, land tenure, ownership, and administration, and the integration of future census data.SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA