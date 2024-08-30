Ahead of COP29 in Baku, Abidjan hosts the 12th Climate Change and Development in Africa Conference with strong calls for urgent action in innovative financing

The 12th Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA-XII) commenced today in Abidjan, bringing together a diverse coalition of key stakeholders to confront the urgent challenges posed by climate change across the continent.

Held alongside the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) special meeting ahead of COP 29 in Baku, CCDA-XII aims to unite leaders, policymakers, experts, and advocates to explore innovative solutions, share best practices, and forge strategic partnerships that will accelerate Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

In his opening address, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Environment, Jacques Assahoré Konan, underscored the magnitude of the climate crisis, stating, “Combating climate change is the greatest challenge humanity has faced in the last century.” He highlighted the disproportionate impact on Africa, which contributes less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions yet bears the brunt of climate-related consequences. “Adaptation to these adverse effects is a major concern for Africa, and securing adequate financing is key. The theme of this conference, ‘Financing Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Africa,’ and the expertise gathered here offer a beacon of hope for the continent,” he said.

Hanan Morsy, ECA Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist, emphasized the critical shortfall in climate finance. “Despite the 2009 pledge of $100 billion annually, only a fraction of the estimated $1.3 trillion needed to support global climate resilience has been mobilized. The decline in global climate finance for adaptation, rather than the expected doubling by 2025, poses a serious threat to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and existing resilience investments,” she noted.

Hanan Morsy called for innovative financing solutions that do not exacerbate Africa’s debt burden, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to channel investments into adaptation efforts. She also stressed the importance of developing strong public-private partnerships and engaging stakeholders at all levels to scale up adaptation investments.

Josefa Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) at the African Union Commission, highlighted the immense financial requirements for Africa’s climate commitments, stating, “African countries will need approximately USD 3 trillion to fully implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2030. However, securing adequate financing for climate action remains a significant challenge. That is why we are gathered here today—to deliberate on key actions, and strategies, and to solidify Africa’s position as we assess the outcomes of COP 28 and chart our course forward for COP 29 in November this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.”

She further emphasized the need for unity in the continent’s approach, saying, “I urge all of us to speak with one collective voice as we prepare for COP 29. Our focus must be on mobilizing climate finance at scale for Africa, with a clear emphasis on securing grants rather than loans or debt. We must prioritize financing for impactful projects and ensure that carbon markets work in our favour.”

Antony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank highlighted the need for recognition and compensation for Africa’s significant contributions to global mitigation efforts. “Our priority must be fostering climate-resilient development while balancing adaptation with climate-informed investments. However, this can only be achieved with adequate financing, technology transfer, and capacity building, in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities,” he stated.

CCDA-XII will focus on critical themes such as climate finance, green growth, climate justice, and regional cooperation. The conference provides a vital platform for African leaders, policymakers, and experts to collaborate on strategies that will guide the continent towards a sustainable and resilient future.

As CCDA-XII unfolds, it is expected to catalyze bold actions and commitments that will not only address Africa’s immediate climate challenges but also secure a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.

CCDA is convened annually ahead of the annual global Conference of the Parties (COP) by a coalition of partnerships known as ClimDev-Africa which includes the African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and the African Development Bank (AfDB). CCDA is organized in collaboration with the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) and other regional institutions. This year, it is being hosted by the Government of Côte d’Ivoire from August 30 to September 2, 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).