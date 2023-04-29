Agritech Uses Investment Capital to Support Home-grown Solutions to Africa’s Food Challenges 

The investment case for African agritech is easily revealed by applying the same basic due diligence one would use for any potential business venture: look at the problem we’re solving, probe the addressable market, and analyze the potential return. There are many emerging agri-tech companies across the continent that check all the right boxes. They include Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, founder of ColdHubs, which has deployed a network of compact, remotely-managed solar-powered coolers to support produce farmers in rural Nigeria. There’s Jehiel Oliver, founder of HelloTractor, known as the “Uber for tractors” for providing a digital solution to Africa’s dearth of tractors. And there’s also Naledi Magowe and Martin Stimela, co-founders of Brastorne Enterprises, whose apps have provided affordable Internet-based farming services to 1.8 million smallholder producers in poorly connected rural areas.

VENTURES AFRICA