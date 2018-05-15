Agenda And Speakers Announced For Debut Africa Blue Economy Forum 2018

The Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) 2018 has announced the final agenda and confirmed speakers for its first edition, in London on 7-8 June.

The Forum will bring together government ministers, business leaders, ocean experts and environmental and maritime organisations, to discuss the economic contribution of the African oceans.

A Governments Panel will address how to bring the blue economy into mainstream national and regional development plans. Speakers include HE Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco and HE Derick Ally, High Commissioner to the UK, Republic of Seychelles, whose government is already implementing a National Blue Economy Roadmap.

Founder and CEO of World Ocean Council, Paul Holthus and Imed Zammit, CEO, Institut Méditerranéen de Formation Aux Métiers Maritimes will discuss climate change and ocean governance, addressing increasing threats to the world’s oceans and appropriate governance frameworks on sustainability in Africa.