Dallas-based artist, producer, and singer songwriter Mr. Vron has announced the debut of his newest single, “Tsunami,” released in collaboration with fellow artist Sankofa9 and is currently available through all major music streaming services including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube Music, audiomack, and more.

“Tsunami” is another display of Mr Vron’s talent and dominance in the Afropop/afrotrap scene, and Sankofa9’s collaboration helps drive that message home even harder. The story in “Tsunami” is actually a recollection of the feelings Mr Vron first experienced when he saw his wife for the very first time. “In my eyes I get a little clue, come on baby now I will show you proof,” is a key line that helps tell the story of Mr Vron’s early love for the woman who would become his partner in the journey of life.

“There’s no other way I could express how I feel for her,” Mr Vron says. “She’s always been there for me, and I’ll never be able to repay her for the empowerment and encouragement she instills in me each and every day I work. Love is powerful, and when you really feel it for the first time, it hits you like a tsunami. Even today, it still hits me with that same force.”

Since its release in April, “Tsunami” has racked up several thousand views and has gained strong grassroots popularity among Afropop fans across the internet.

“As with every project we work on, you have to be ready when it comes to you and never wait until someone tells you it’s time,” Mr Von says. “This song is a product of that energy. We have to be ready to move on that energy as soon as it manifests, we can’t wait for someone to come along and say it’s about time to put out a song. It can’t be forced, it has to occur naturally and I’m grateful to work with other artists who carry that same vision and passion.”

About Mr Von

Born in the state of Illeshan, Ogun State in Nigeria, Mr Vron is currently based in Dallas, Texas where he has been working as an independent artist since 2018. His 2020 single “ Money on the Road ” debuted on 97.9 The Beat Dallas and he continues to make inroads across both the independent and mainstream scenes. He has released over a dozen songs to critical acclaim, and collaborates frequently with other artists including Sefa from Ghana who together released the single “ All My Life ” in 2020.